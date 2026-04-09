Barcelona lamented their defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, falling 2-0 at Camp Nou. It’s a result that leaves the Blaugrana with a huge task next week at the Metropolitano. However there is some good news coming out of Can Barca.

Manager Hansi Flick was incensed by the decision not to give a penalty after Marc Pubill stopped the ball with his hand in the Atletico Madrid box, in his mind to take a goal-kick. The game turned on a free-kick given away by Pau Cubarsi, who brought down Giuliano Simeone. He was subsequently sent off, and Julian Alvarez converted the free-kick in emphatic fashion.

🚨 Pedri González was replaced with hamstring discomfort last night. He will undergo tests to see if he can play vs. Espanyol. [@jbatalla7] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UJek4FAp01 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2026

Pedri escapes injury after substitution

More concern followed, after Barcelona returned to the pitch without Pedri. The Canary Islander cut a glum figure on the bench after being replaced by Gavi. It was confirmed by Flick that this was due to muscle discomfort that Pedri felt during the game, and the Blaugrana preferred to avoid any risks. The positive news for Barcelona is that Pedri has avoided injury, as explained by Jijantes, and although he was due to undergo tests on Thursday, the club have decided that it was not necessary, with any further problems ruled out.

‼️ Pequeño susto muscular con Pedri anoche; se optó por el cambio en el descanso para no asumir riesgos. El centrocampista no tiene ninguna lesión ni se le han realizado pruebas médicas esta mañana. pic.twitter.com/M1Kbk99ZnO — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 9, 2026

Sport have since added that Pedri was keen to remain on the pitch, but the coaching staff and medical team preferred not to run any risks.

Positive news in Barcelona midfield

While the loss of Pedri was a major blow, there were also green shoots for Flick in midfield. Dani Olmo put in one of his best performances of the season in a midfield two, partnered by Gavi. The 21-year-old, who only returned from seven months out last month, looked up to the pace of the game, and helped Barcelona apply pressure in the second half. Flick hopes to have Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal back for the second leg, with Pedri