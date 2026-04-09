Barcelona forward holds Milan talks with view to summer move

Barcelona are planning to sign a new striker this summer, which is expected to lead to the departure of one of their current number nines. Ferran Torres has been strongly linked with a move away in recent weeks, but at this stage, Robert Lewandowski remains the favourite to secure a Spotify Camp Nou exit.

Barcelona are open to keeping Lewandowski, whose contract expires in June. They have sent a renewal offer in the last couple of weeks, although it does include a significant salary reduction, which could cause the Poland international to look elsewhere, as he starts to consider how he wants his playing career to end.

Lewandowski would not be short on offers if he does decide to leave Barcelona this summer. He was previously in talks with MLS side Chicago Fire, but there is as much chance that he remains in Europe for at least one more seasons. That’s because his representatives held talks with Milan earlier this week, as per Sport.

Having already conquered Germany and Spain during his career, a move to Italy would allow Lewandowski to continue playing at the highest level. He was recently touted for a move to Juventus, but Milan appears to be much more likely at this stage, given they have already made contact with his representatives.

Lewandowski has a big decision to make

Lewandowski will not be at the 2026 World Cup, so he will be able to fully focus on his future once the season ends. He must decide whether he is willing to continue at Barcelona while making significantly less money, whether he wants a new challenge in Europe, or if he prefers to continue being paid lucratively in the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see which way he goes, but for now, Lewandowski’s focus is on seeing out the season with Barcelona.