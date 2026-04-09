Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday, but that only tells half the story. The hosts were left furious with a couple of calls that went against them – most notably, one where they were not awarded a penalty after Marc Pubill handled the ball inside the area.

Martin: VAR has to call the handball

On-field referee Istvan Kovacs and the VAR team agreed that Pubill’s indiscretion did not occur while the ball was in play, much to the fury of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. A number of the players involved in the match have now had their say on the matter, with the first of those being Gerard Martin, as per MD.

“In that action, the goalkeeper plants the ball and plays it. The ball is in play. Obviously, the player stops it with his hand. It may be that the referee does not see it, because the action is a bit silly, but from the VAR that action has to be seen. The ball is in play and he touches it with his hand.”

Musso: Pubill’s action does not change anything

Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso, whose pass to Pubill led to the controversial incident, pushed back against the controversy, as he claimed that nothing should be made of it, as per Marca.

“If we’re going to sum up the game in that play… Let’s talk about the match. Let’s stop f****** with a play where nothing happens. They played a very good game. They are a very good team and they improve us. Pubill’s move does not change anything. If Marc had wanted to take advantage because he has the pressure on him, it could be interpreted differently, but it is not like that. The ball is not in play, the referee has to say so. The referee is in charge.”

Rashford: It’s a clear penalty

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford told CBS Sports Golazo that he saw the matter as a clear infringement, which would have given the Catalans the chance to equalise at 1-1.

“It’s clear, it’s a penalty. It’s happened before, and it’s always been given as a penalty. It’s common sense that it should be a penalty, and you can see that with the reaction of our players but also (Atleti’s) too. I’ve played in a match where it’s happened against us before, so for me, it’s clear.

“Can we complain about this since the decision went against us? The goalkeeper was doing it during the whole match, and on that occasion, (Pubill) touches it with his hand. For me, it’s a penalty.”