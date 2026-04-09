Barcelona were left very frustrated to lose 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which has left their Champions League dreams in tatters. They must now go to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano next week and win by at least two goals in order to progress, which will be extremely difficult in the circumstances.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick chose to be upbeat despite the disappointing result for his side.

“They scored two goals and had a lot of quality. The first goal, we have to defend better, we received the red card and then the goal. We lost but we had very good chances. We’re not going to give up. I think we had a lot of options.”

Flick: We should’ve had a penalty and Atleti a red card

Flick had his say on Pau Cubarsi’s red card, as he also highlighted a play that took place nine minutes into the second card. Marc Pubill handled the ball after a goal kick, but VAR chose against getting involved, which he could not believe.

“I don’t know about Cubarsí’s sending off, it could be red or it couldn’t be. I’m not sure if he touches him enough. The ball was behind them. But the situation in which they touch the ball with their hand in the area and I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t come in. It’s normal to make mistakes, but this type of situation, why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow, red.

En España se armó un revuelo gigante por ESTA MANO de Pubill NO SANCIONADA como PENAL para el Barça, después del pase de Musso… ¿Opiniones? ⁉️😳 pic.twitter.com/ZSQ5GziO3E — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 8, 2026

“The VAR has been quite favoured towards Atletico… he was a German (referee). Thank you Germany. I don’t know what happens in a situation in which a goalkeeper starts to play and the defender stops it with his hand, for me it’s a second yellow and also a penalty. Let’s see if they can explain it to us. I think we gave everything and we weren’t lucky, but we have to look ahead to the next game against Atletico. But we’re positive, we’ll fight.”

Pedri substitution was enforced – Flick

Flick also confirmed that the decision to replace Pedri at half time was an enforced change, with the midfielder having been struggled with an issue during the first half.

“He had some problems. Nothing serious but now we need him and that’s why we have made the decision to take him off the field and introduce Gavi. He has played fantastically, like Olmo.”

Flick delighted by Lamine Yamal performance

Lamine Yamal was the standout performer for Barcelona, and Flick spoke very highly of his number 10. He also asked referees to look after him on the pitch.

“Lamine was disappointed like the others, but he played a fantastic game. He has had one-on-one situations, beating three, four or five players… It’s incredible. He’s doing a fantastic job. You have to support him and not generate noise around the player. He will be one of the best players in history and we have to support and protect him and the referees too because sometimes they are nuances and the referees have to protect him.

“Not only him, that type of player. Mbappé, Vinicius, Lamine, Pedri… People are coming to see those players. Sometimes there is too much aggressiveness and you have to take this into account. In some situations there needs to be interruptions.”