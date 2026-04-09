Atletico Madrid were celebrating on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, their first win at the stadium in 20 years. It leaves them in pole position to reach the Champions League semi-finals, which would be a fantastic achievement for Los Colchoneros.

As per Marca, head coach Diego Simeone gave his assessment of how things played out in Barcelona when he spoke to the media post-match.

“We defended in an orderly manner so that they could not progress. We couldn’t have any more chances than we would have liked and the one we were looking for appeared. I’m far from Cubarsí’s action, but the VAR calls the referee. Then there is an incredible goal from Julián. In the second half we looked more for the counter-attack.”

Simeone: Referee and VAR got Pubill incident correct

Barcelona were left furious at not being awarded a penalty in the second following a handball incident involving Marc Pubill, but Simeone believes that the right decision was made by the officiating team.

“If I was far from Giuliano’s play, I was even more so for the other. If (Pubill) and the referee interpreted that the play had not started, it is common sense of the game. Then we can look for all the situations we want.”

Tie not done yet – Simeone

Atleti only need to avoid losing by two or more goals at home to confirm their place in the Champions League semi-finals, but Simeone is clear that the tie is far from over at this stage.

“We are facing a very strong opponent, we have the humility to say that they are very good. We will play with all the enthusiasm, with our people, and with the commitment. I’d rather have the advantage, but after the 4-0 (in Copa del Rey) we saw how they responded at home. We imagine a difficult and complex match.”