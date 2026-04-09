Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has credited the whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu with their comeback effort against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. Los Blancos fell to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final, but pulled a goal back through Kylian Mbappe in the second half, and were close to levelling late on.

Prior to that, Bayern had dominated much of the game, and were two goals to the good. It provoked an angry reaction from the Bernabeu, and Vinicius Junior was once again a primary target for the whistles from the fans. Arbeloa was asked if he felt they were unfair.

“You already know what I think of Vinicius. What he means to me as a coach, as a Real Madrid fan, and the performance he’s delivering. For me, it would be a privilege, and I hope to play every match I have at the Bernabeu. The whistles are part of the demands of these fans. I see it as normal and natural.”

“Others managers might notice a strange atmosphere. If there’s one thing we’re feeling, it’s the support of our fans. We can’t ask for anything more. If the team showed character and had the chances they did in the second, it was because of how the Bernabeu crowd pushed them. I have no doubt about that. If only you had the fortune of playing at the Bernabeu. All the players feel the same way.”

Militao and Bellingham to return to starting XI against Girona

The clash with Bayern saw Jude Bellingham come off the bench for a third game in a row, while Eder Militao also came in the second half, as they continue comebacks from injury. Arbeloa confirmed they would start against Girona on Friday night, while left-back Ferland Mendy will also make his return from injury.

“Militao and Bellingham will start. Mendy will get some playing time.”

“When Militao is fit, he’s undoubtedly the best in the world. Physically, he’s a dominant player, excellent in one-on-one situations, covers a lot of ground in open play, and has a very powerful aerial game. He also has great ball distribution, a great mentality, character, and leadership. His importance to the team is undeniable. It’s a privilege to have a player like him.”

‘Camavinga is important for me and for the club’

One of the players that has come in for the most criticism over the past week is midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who was criticised by Arbeloa for losing his mark against RCD Mallorca. Two months earlier, Camavinga had given an interview stating that he could be Real Madrid’s organising midfielder.

“It’s good that he’s feeling this way. Every coach asks different things of him. He has a privileged physique, excellent ball control. He has great qualities. I’m happy with his performance. I want him to improve, to understand what we ask of him on the pitch. He will continue to be important in the future.”

“Camavinga has played quite a bit for me. More than in the first part of the season. He started and will start again tomorrow. I consider him important for me and for the club. He has shown many times what kind of player he is and has the confidence of everyone at the club and, of course, the coach.”

Motivating Real Madrid’s players

Another of Arbeloa’s frustrations after Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss against Mallorca was a lack of focus from his players, something Vinicius acknowledged on Tuesday. Arbeloa was asked whether it was difficult to motivate his players.

“No, not at all. I’m not one to go into a tactical breakdown of what we’re looking for here. What’s important is wanting to go out there with a great attitude, a great commitment. The talent is there, and that’s wonderful. But to win games, talent alone isn’t enough. Occasionally, yes, but if we want to be consistent, we need more than just talent.”

“They’re the ones who want to play the most. More than me. Any Real Madrid player, when they don’t win and something like this happens, would want to play the next day. I’ve spoken with many of them and they’re willing, available, and eager to give the fans and ourselves a great game.”

‘It’s not just Mbappe’ – Arbeloa on getting the best out of stars

Following the defeat to Bayern, Arbeloa also mentioned that this was the version of Kylian Mbappe that he wanted to see every day. A comment that was picked up on in the local press.

“It’s not just Mbappe; I want players who want to be Real Madrid players every single day. It’s important to want to be yourself, beyond talent and quality. You can’t play Champions League quarter-finals and highly motivated matches every day; that’s where self-discipline comes in. It goes beyond the talent they possess. We want them to feel they have to shine when they play against Girona tomorrow. That’s what we need. For them to be themselves every day and be willing to give their best. It’s not easy, but that’s what we need. For their motivation to be giving their absolute best.”

Real Madrid face Girona at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday night, seeking to cut Barcelona’s seven-point lead at the top of the table.