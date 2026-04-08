More lamentable scenes have emerged from Spanish football, where the problem of racism is on the rise. Ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, fans of Los Blancos were captured taking part in Islamophobic chants, mimicking the disgraceful images coming out of the RCDE Stadium a week ago.

During Spain’s clash with Egypt in the international break, widespread chants of ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ were heard in the stands on three occasions. The incidents were condemned by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, while notably Lamine Yamal took to social media to declare the chants ‘intolerable and racist’.

Islamophobic chants outside Bernabeu before Bayern clash

In the build-up to the Real Madrid-Bayern clash on Tuesday night, footage was captured and posted by Antifa Ultras of the same chant – ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ – were heard from a seemingly large contingent of fans.

#Spain – Far-right Real Madrid supporters are chanting racist slogans “Whoever doesn’t jump is Muslim” around the stadium ahead of the Bayern Munich match. Real Madrid have three Muslim players in their squad, and the club’s main sponsor is the United Arab Emirates. pic.twitter.com/8Yv86Qi6ou — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) April 7, 2026

It is not the first time the far-right contingent of the Real Madrid fanbase have been seen causing issues outside of the ground. Despite the large police presence, there seems to be little done about it. Three years ago, an anti-semitic poster appeared in the same area outside the stadium, while earlier this year, Los Blancos were sanctioned after a fan made a Nazi salute during their tie with Manchester City. Last year Real Madrid were also fined for racist behaviour from fans in an away clash with Arsenal.

Vinicius praised Lamine Yamal before game

The disappointing footage came just over 24 hours after Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior had praised Lamine Yamal for speaking out against the racist chants the previous week. The Brazilian has become the face of the fight against racism in Spanish football, but the problem continues to make itself felt in and around Spanish stadiums.