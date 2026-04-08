Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou. The two sides both have significant absences, with two of Diego Simeone’s old guard failing to return from injury in time.

Hansi Flick knew he would be without Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong going into the week, while Atletico had hoped to get more players back. Marc Pubill, crucially, looks as if he will be passed fit, as has midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza. However Jan Oblak and Jose Maria Gimenez have been left out of the squad. Neither was able to overcome muscle injuries before their squad was named, meaning Juan Musso will continue in goal for the first leg.

🚨 The following Barça players are at risk of missing the return leg against Atlético Madrid if they receive a yellow card tonight: – Lamine Yamal

– Marc Casadó

– Gerard Martín

– Fermín López pic.twitter.com/FoM3hub5Ty — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2026

One of the other major talking points is the risk of suspension; 11 players between the two teams are at risk of missing the second leg, including Lamine Yamal for Barcelona, and Marcos Llorente for Atletico Madrid. For the first leg, there are no suspensions being served.

🚨 Hansi Flick trained with Dani Olmo as a '9' and Jules Koundé as right-back yesterday. Tonight we'll know if he puts it into practice. [@ffpolo] pic.twitter.com/JX06AveA0c — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2026

Robert Lewandowski to return to Barcelona XI

The prediction from Sport is that Robert Lewandowski will return to the line-up for Flick after grabbing the winner between the two on Saturday. Eric Garcia is tipped to continue in midfield following an injury to Marc Bernal, and Jules Kounde will replace Ronald Araujo in one of two changes.

Diario AS back the Barcelona to have the same line-up, with the exception of Dani Olmo retaining his place, and Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench.

Atletico Madrid to have Marcos Llorente in midfield

Both papers believe that Koke Resurreccion will be partnered by Marcos Llorente in midfield, who missed the weekend through suspension. That would see Nahuel Molina at right-back, with Obed Vargas and Mendoza the midfield options on the bench. Pubill is also expected to return from injury after nearly a month out, one of six changes from the meeting at the Metropolitano this past weekend.

#FCBarcelona host #AtleticoMadrid this evening at Camp Nou in the first leg of the #UCL quarter-final. It seems Marc Pubill will be back for Atletico, and Diario AS predict it will be Robert Lewandowski against him. 11 players are at risk of suspension. pic.twitter.com/zxXNLn6g9T — Football España (@footballespana_) April 8, 2026

Matteo Ruggeri, David Hancko, Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman will also come into the side for Simeone. Giuliano, Antoine Griezmann, Koke and Molina were the only outfield players that featured on Saturday.