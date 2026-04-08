Whatever Lamine Yamal does is news, but walking off looking frustrated as his teammates celebrated a crucial win in the title race was always going to make headlines. In the days after the incident, it emerged that he was losing patience with Barcelona’s goalkeeping coach, Jose Ramon de la Fuente.

The latter was seen shouting at Lamine Yamal after he lost the ball on two occasions late on at the Metropolitano on Saturday night. The teenage star responded by shouting back ‘What do you want me to do’. As he walked down the tunnel, Lamine Yamal shrugged off Hansi Flick’s attempts to placate him, pointing in the direction of de la Fuente.

De la Fuente and Lamine Yamal made peace on plane

According to Cadena SER, and later quoted by Diario AS, with the tension of the game in the rearview mirror, de la Fuente and Lamine Yamal made peace on the trip back to the Catalan capital. After their heated exchange, any frustration receded, and the pair were even joking about it on the plane trip afterwards.

Hansi Flick asks for understanding for Lamine Yamal

After the match, Flick admitted that he did not know the cause of Lamine Yamal’s frustration, but that he would be fine on Wednesday. In the build up to their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid, Flick praised Lamine Yamal’s contribution to the side, and asked for some understanding due to his age.

🚨 Atlético Madrid will try to force Lamine Yamal's suspension for the return game. The Barça winger would be ruled out if he gets a yellow tonight. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/rFkvT7af4a — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2026

“What we have to understand is that Lamine is 18 years old and what he is doing is . When you watch the game again, you see him doing amazing things. He’s only 18. He dribbled past five players and almost scored. He left frustrated. He’s emotional, and that’s a good thing. Sometimes maybe the frustration is with himself.”