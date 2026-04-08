Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has rejected the idea that his side could have left the Santiago Bernabeu with a greater advantage after their 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Los Blancos applied pressure in the final stages of the match, but for the most part, Bayern seemed to be in control of the match.

Both Dayot Upamecano and Serge Gnabry missed gilt-edged chances in the first half before Vinicius Junior passed up one of his own in the second period. Kompany was keen to say that it was a positive night for the Bavarian side though.

“I don’t think we let Real Madrid get away with it. I’m happy with the result. It’s a victory, and any win at the Bernabeu is important. Now we play the next match at home and we have the advantage,” he told Marca after the game.

‘We’ve earned the right to play our own way’ – Kompany

Later on in his post-match press duties, he did admit that Bayern could have done more with their chances.

“I’ll take the 2-1, I feel next week, we’ll do the same, try and win the game. There’s a couple chances where we could maybe have scored a few more too. So next week, hopefully we get our shooting boots on,” he commented to CBS Golazo.

"They're earned the right to be that team" ⚽️ Vincent Kompany explains why Bayern have earned the freedom to play their style ✨ pic.twitter.com/HSe68Fvfbi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 7, 2026

Yet Kompany was reluctant to chastise his side too much for perhaps allowing Los Blancos back into the tie.

“We can always keep a clean sheet, we can always score a goal. It’s a hard balance. I think the guys have earned the right to go and play the way they do. So it’s hard for me to say to them , look guys, this, this and this. We can’t change completely for any opponent, we’ve done it in Paris, we’ve done it here. I’ve been part of some good teams, and the best thing in these games is that you can be yourself, and then it’s margins. And we can make the margins fall our own way.”

Did Bayern Munich let Real Madrid off?

During his press conference, the Bayern Munich manager was asked about Real Madrid’s penchant for comebacks in the Champions League.

“We respect Real Madrid’s quality because they are incredibly dangerous, but we have been just as dangerous. Our team always has the right to dream of victories because we are playing very well. We’re going to mentally reset and try to win again in Munich. I know this tie isn’t over yet.”

“I think we’ve been very respectful of Real Madrid; we value the type of team they are. But that’s also what we are. We’re going to try to win again. Winning against the best team in the competition is a big challenge, but we know they’re a great team.”

The German champions will head into the second leg at home as heavy favourites.

“I’m happy, but we’ve not achieved anything, because it feels like half-time. But I did say to the lads, we’ve won in the Bernabeu, so that’s something. The Allianz Arena feels special for us, so we’re looking forward to the game next week.”

Manuel Neuer performance

If there was one player that prevented Real Madrid from taking a more positive result to the Allianz Arena, it was veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The 40-year-old was named man of the match for his nine saves in total.

“He’s one of the chosen ones in goal, he’s been doing it for many years and continues to perform spectacularly, which isn’t easy. We’re going to need him next week.”

“I’m getting on to 40 now, and I still feel young, and so Manu feels young. I think when you see him in training, you understand why he is that way. When we need big moments, in big games, we trust that he can do that for us.”

Real Madrid counterpart Alvaro Arbeloa was keen to emphasize that his side were very much still in the tie, and capable of turning things around in Munich. Los Blancos face Bayern on Wednesday the 15th of April at 21:00 CEST.