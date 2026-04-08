Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa assured that he was convinced his side could turn around their 2-1 deficit against Bayern Munich next Wednesday, following defeat in the first leg. Already Los Blancos are considering their strategy to do so.

Without Thibaut Courtois in goal, Los Blancos ended up losing 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both passing up chances to equalise, although Bayern Munich also failed to convert some clear chances. Arbeloa’s side improved in the second half though, and managed to apply pressure on the German champions.

Real Madrid reshuffle in midfield for Allianz Arena

Ahead of the second leg, Marca report that Jude Bellingham will be one of the changes in Arbeloa’s starting XI next week. The England international was impressive during his second half appearance off the bench, playing for half an hour in place of Thiago Pitarch. He will be joined by Eder Militao, who looks set to come in for Dean Huijsen, another change that took place in the second half.

Doubts over Ferland Mendy fitness

The third change that Arbeloa intends to make is the reappearance of Ferland Mendy. The French left-back returned to training on Tuesday, but the first leg came too soon for his recovery from injury. If all goes to plan though, Mendy will be fit to play in Germany next week, and will come in for Alvaro Carreras, who struggled against Michael Olise on Los Blancos’ left flank.

Midfield doubts for Real Madrid

The question mark is whether Bellingham will be a straight swap for Aurelien Tchouameni, who is suspended for the second leg, or if Arbeloa will consider a fourth alteration. If Bellingham comes in, it likely means that Fede Valverde and Thiago Pitarch will anchor the midfield, with Arda Guler and Bellingham given more freedom. Eduardo Camavinga could also return to the side, but that would likely see one of Pitarch or Guler removed.