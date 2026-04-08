Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his decision to leave the club in the summer, after it was announced that he would be joining Orlando City in Major League Soccer last month. The French forward leaves behind a legacy of arguably the greatest player to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt.

Before beginning his press conference, as Atletico Madrid prepare to face Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final, Diego Simeone paid a surprise tribute to Griezmann. The 35-year-old said he hoped to be able to do his talking on the pitch.

“Simeone’s words today were a bit of a surprise. The best farewell I hope for is my performance on the pitch and the effort I’m going to put into every match. I want to enjoy it and be remembered that way,” he told Diario AS.

We could watch this all day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zip5PBOv70 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 8, 2026

‘It’s time’ – Griezmann on Atletico Madrid exit

After a tough spell towards the end of last season, there was talk that Griezmann could be on his way out. The veteran forward began looking at his options then, but in the meantime, has proven again to be one of Simeone’s best players.

“I think it’s just the time. That’s how I feel. As I said, I can’t talk about what’s to come or why I did it, but I have to focus on tomorrow’s game.”

“Obviously, it was more difficult to manage in September. But with the dressing we have and with my family involved, we’ve been working on it and figuring out what Simeone needed. I tried to do my best. It’s not the time to talk about Orlando. Tomorrow we have a quarter-final match, which is incredible. My mind is clear for that moment.”

Simeone impact crucial on Griezmann mentality

Griezmann admitted that he struggled to get out of the rut that plagued him from February to May last season.

“Last year I had high expectations, but I couldn’t turn things around mentally. Instead of focusing on how to improve, I couldn’t. This year I think I’ve learned. At 35, I’m still learning and I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I feel great mentally, and that helps me a lot on the pitch.”

More specifically on Simeone, Griezmann spoke highly of Simeone’s impact on him off the pitch.

Diego Simeone has never won at the Camp Nou as Atlético Madrid manager. He has managed 18 games there, drawing 7 and losing 11. pic.twitter.com/YN0HGunNPa — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2026

“I think that to open my heart I need to be with my family, and Simeone and his family, but I owe him so much. I’ve reached a level I never imagined thanks to Real Sociedad and Simeone and his work, which has taught me so much. Personally, I admire and love him.”

Griezmann excited for Champions League quarter-final

Ahead of the game, both Simeone and Griezmann expressed excitement at the challenge facing them in Barcelona.

“Excitement and a lot of desire. I feel like my son when he wakes up at 6 and the game is at 11. I want to enjoy it. They are going to be two very exciting games. We will have to be a solid and strong team.”

After being held up as an example by Simeone, Griezmann was asked how he behaved in front of his teammates.

“You can talk about it, but they remember the image and what you show. You have to act normally. You don’t have to play the game beforehand. And then on the pitch, examples of pressing, working hard… That’s the best example, the actions. You can already see that we’re doing well and are focused.”

Atletico are headed into the decisive phase of their season, with 10 days that encapsulate the quarter-finals against Barcelona in the Champions League, followed by the Copa del Rey final. The result of those three games will no doubt colour Griezmann’s final months at the Metropolitano.