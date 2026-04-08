It has been an up-and-down season for Girona, although things are looking up after Monday’s victory over Villarreal. Nevertheless, it could be a difficult summer for the Catalans, who are once again at risk of losing a number of key players.

In recent seasons, the likes of Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk and Miguel Gutierrez have left Montilivi, which has had a significant effect on how Michel Sanchez’s squad have performed. And although they are only four points away from a possible European place for the 2026-27 campaign, it’s believed that even this may not be enough to keep their best players from leaving.

Vitor Reis will return to Manchester City when his loan ends, while there could be uncertain futures for Arnau Martinez and Viktor Tsygankov, both of whom have attracted interest in the past. But the biggest exit could be that of Azzedine Ounahi, who has been fantastic in his first season in Catalonia.

Ounahi has only managed 16 appearances due to various injury woes, but when he has played, he’s been exceptional. Because of this, it’s not a surprise that he’s emerging as a target for clubs in Spain, England and Germany, as El Chiringuito have reported.

It’s also been revealed that Ounahi’s release clause is only €20m, which will make him very easy to prise away from Girona – especially by Premier League clubs. In this regard, it could be the case that he spends only one season at Montilivi, which would be a big shame for the club’s supporters.

Ounahi’s suitors could increase further due to World Cup

As long as he stays fit, Ounahi will be in action for Morocco at this summer’s World Cup. He will be able to showcase his talents on the biggest stage in North America, and that could mean that more clubs join the race during the summer transfer window. Girona may end up being completely powerless to his exit.