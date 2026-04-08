FIFA have opened an investigation into the incidents that occurred during Spain’s 0-0 draw with Egypt last week, when racist chants were heard on several occasions throughout the RCDE Stadium. The game turned into a talking point for the entirety of Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wading into the conversation.

On three separate occasions, ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ was heard at the RCDE Stadium. After the match, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente condemned the behaviour, and Lamine Yamal did the same a day later, taking to social media to call them ‘intolerable’.

FIFA open investigation into Spain-Egypt

It was reported after the game that Spain are at risk of facing a fine, or a potential partial stadium ban from FIFA as a result. Something which comes as a particular concern with the World Cup on the horizon. Cadena Cope report that FIFA have opened an investigation, despite the referee not including the chants in his match report. Further evidence gathered by the RFEF also records shouts of ‘Spain is Catholic, not Muslim’, while the Catalan police are also investigating the incidents.

RFEF relaxed about the incidents

It is mentioned in the above report that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) did not activate the anti-racism protocol until half-time. President Rafael Louzan referred to it as an isolated incident in the aftermath too. Marca say that the RFEF are relaxed about the possibility of sanctions, feeling their actions in the aftermath followed FIFA protocol to the point where the governing body will not take action.

After activating the anti-racism protocol, a loudspeaker announcement asking fans to restrain from disciminatory chants. The report they are putting together for FIFA includes all of the documentation and evidence requested by FIFA, including ticketing information and social media posts demonstrating La Roja’s immediate reaction to the incidents. Their goal is to show that they followed FIFA’s protocol to the letter.

Further racist chants mimic Spain-Egypt incidents

In further disappointing news, before Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the same chants were heard on the streets around the Santiago Bernabeu. It is clear that racism is a growing issue, in spite of the measures being taken by the Spanish football authorities. There is some concern it could impact FIFA’s decision on whether to award the 2030 World Cup final to Spain or Morocco.