CTA: Atletico Madrid vindicated over Barcelona red card outrage

The Referee’s Committee (CTA) have acknowledged that Atletico Madrid’s outrage on Saturday night was justified, as they protested the decision to remove Gerard Martin’s red card at the Metropolitano. The incident occurred just minutes into the second half, and shaped the game.

Los Colchoneros were already down to 10 themselves after Nicolas Gonzalez had been dismissed in first-half stoppage time for taking down Lamine Yamal as he went into the box. Yet just two minutes into the second half, Martin cleared the ball, but his follow through caught Thiago Almada in a nasty manner. Initially, the referee brought out a red card. However after a VAR review, it was downgraded to a yellow card.

🚨 Between FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid there are 11 players who would be suspended for the return game in case they get yellow tonight. [@medinamarca] – Pubill

– Lenglet

– Le Normand

– Ruggeri

– Llorente

– Giuliano

– Almada

– Lamine Yamal

– Marc Casadó

– Gerard Martín

-… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2026

CTA: Martin should have been sent off

In their weekly review program, the CTA have concluded that the VAR was incorrect in intervening in the referee’s initial decision. The following is the explanation given.

“A dispute ensues over a 50/50 ball, clearly within reach of both players. The visiting player gets there first and strikes the ball. However, in the continuation of the play, his studs make contact with the side of the opponent’s leg, just above the ankle, causing a twisting of the joint. The referee, in real time, assesses the intensity, the area of ​​impact, and the consequences of the tackle and issues a red card for serious foul play.”

“The fact he touches the ball first does not negate subsequent reckless, dangerous, or rough play. The incidents in the Atletico Madrid-Barcelona match, as well as the Betis-Rayo Vallecano match already analysed during the review period of matchday 22 on February 24th, fall into this category.”

Diego Simeone and Robin Le Normand vented fury

After the match, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said that it was a clear sending off, and there was not much more to say, even referencing the review that is cited by the CTA. Barcelona counterpart Hansi Flick said that he did not feel it was a red card, to which Robin Le Normand responded that ‘Of course he would say that’. The Spain international went on to claim that he would have been sent off in the same situation.