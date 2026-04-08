Barcelona have been given a late injury scare before their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. For a brief period, there was concern that attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez was at risk of missing the tie.

The Blaugrana are already someone short in midfield, with Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal out of action due to injury. With Gavi still getting back to fitness, and Marc Casado out of favour, it seems likely that Pedri will be partnered by defender Eric Garcia in the centre of the pitch. Lopez was one of the primary candidates to occupy the number 10 role behind the striker, albeit Dani Olmo could also return to that role.

Fermin Lopez injury scare in training

As explained by Sport, Lopez arrived late to Barcelona’s hotel as they prepare for the clash with Atletico Madrid and on his own. During Barcelona’s pre-match warm-up session on Wednesday morning, Fermin suffered a cut to the head, that could have ruled him out of the game. However the medical staff cleared him and stopped the bleeding, and he is set to be available at Camp Nou.

Suspension risk for Barcelona

Lopez is one of four players that are at risk of suspension for Barcelona this evening, alongside Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Gerard Martin, three of which are expected to start the match at Camp Nou. Atletico Madrid have seven of their own players at risk of missing the second leg, headlined by Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente and Giuliano Simeone.

Undoubtedly if the Blaugrana were to lose Lopez, it would be a major blow to Hansi Flick’s plans. With Raphinha missing both legs through injury, Lopez’s ability to set the tone in Barcelona’s press is even more crucial than usual.