Barcelona player ratings against Atletico Madrid: Lamine Yamal shines in Champions League defeat

Barcelona were defeated 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, which has left their progression hopes on the brink of being dashed.

Joan Garcia – 6

Made an important save early on to deny Julian Alvarez, but could do little to stop either of Atleti’s goals.

Jules Kounde – 6

Did not look sharp, which was to be expected since he has only just returned from injury. However, he did manage to keep Ademola Lookman quiet.

Pau Cubarsi – 5.5

Started the match well, but his red card – his role in which was unlucky – has proven to be very costly for Barcelona.

Gerard Martin – 6

Outmuscled too easily by Alexander Sorloth for Atleti’s second goal.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

Did not have as much success as recent weeks in an attacking sense, but he always provided an option down the left for his teammates to find.

Eric Garcia – 6

Started in midfield, where he did not look comfortable at times, and pushed back to defence in the second half following Cubarsi’s red card.

Pedri – 6.5

Had some good moments and bad moments, but in the end, he lasted only 45 minutes before being replaced by Gavi.

Lamine Yamal – 7.5

Everything Barcelona did came through him. Almost had an assist in the first half, but Marcus Rashford’s effort was adjudged offside. He had a couple of fantastic solo runs that lacked the finishing touch.

Dani Olmo – 6

Preferred to Fermin Lopez from the start, but he could not make much of a difference in attack.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Alongside Lamine Yamal, he was by far Barcelona’s biggest threat. Had a couple of shots saved by Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso, and when he did find the back of the net, it was ruled offside.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Very quiet evening for the veteran striker, whose lack of form and consistency continues to worry Barcelona.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez – 6

Brought on to add more incisiveness in attack, but he could not make a difference.

Gavi – 6.5

His performance was one of the rare highlights of the evening for Barcelona. His first significant minutes since returning after almost six months out, and he did not look out of place at all.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Brought on at right-back, but didn’t do much.

Ferran Torres – 6

Claimed for a penalty late on, but again, he looked devoid of confidence.

Alejandro Balde – N/A

Back after a month out, he was not involved much during his short time on the pitch.