Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Alexander Sorloth doubles Atletico Madrid lead over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid already have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, as they are now 2-0 up on Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have dominated throughout, despite going down to 10 men in the closing stages of the first half when Pau Cubarsi saw red for a professional foul. Julian Alvarez scored from the resulting free-kick, but until now, Atleti have struggled to gain much more control in Catalonia.

Sorloth volleys Atleti into two-goal lead

That is until Alexander Sorloth doubled their lead. Matteo Ruggeri’s cross from the left was right on to the Norwegian’s foot, and he made no mistake to give Diego Simeone’s side a two-goal cushion.

That could be the first nail in Barcelona’s coffin. They have struggled to break Atleti down in the second half with the man disadvantage, and this will only become more difficult in the remaining minutes – and next week at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Posted by

Tags Alexander Sorloth Atletico Madrid Barcelona Champions League

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News