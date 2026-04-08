Atletico Madrid already have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, as they are now 2-0 up on Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have dominated throughout, despite going down to 10 men in the closing stages of the first half when Pau Cubarsi saw red for a professional foul. Julian Alvarez scored from the resulting free-kick, but until now, Atleti have struggled to gain much more control in Catalonia.

Sorloth volleys Atleti into two-goal lead

That is until Alexander Sorloth doubled their lead. Matteo Ruggeri’s cross from the left was right on to the Norwegian’s foot, and he made no mistake to give Diego Simeone’s side a two-goal cushion.

ALEXANDER SØRLOTH GIVES HIS TEAM A HUGE ADVANTAGE! A MASSIVE MOMENT FROM THE NORWEGIAN STRIKER! 🇪🇺 Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/qWoKcTARBR — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 8, 2026

Alexander Sørloth doubles Atletico’s lead at the Camp Nou 💥 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fUafPLdFZ0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 8, 2026

That could be the first nail in Barcelona’s coffin. They have struggled to break Atleti down in the second half with the man disadvantage, and this will only become more difficult in the remaining minutes – and next week at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.