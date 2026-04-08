Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Julian Alvarez scores stunning free-kick as Atletico Madrid lead 10-man Barcelona

Barcelona have dominated the opening half at the Spotify Camp Nou, but they are now staring defeat in the face after a terrible couple of minutes in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

The hosts have had several chances to score, with Marcus Rashford having a number of them. Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso has been at his best, and his heroics are proving crucial now as Diego Simeone’s side are in pole position to take an advantage back to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Pau Cubarsi was showed red following a VAR review after he clipped Giuliano Simeone as the last man, and from the resulting free-kick, Julian Alvarez found the top corner in spectacular fashion.

For the second time in four days, there has been a red card in a match between these two teams. There should have been two during the La Liga meeting on Saturday, but on this occasion, Atleti are the beneficiaries, and they are in control of this tie at this stage.

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Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Champions League Julian Alvarez

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