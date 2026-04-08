“We’re happy, but we won’t celebrate too much,” said Hansi Flick after Barcelona came away with a 2-1 victory at the Metropolitano on Saturday night. One that placed La Liga’s title race firmly in their grip. It was the fourth of six meetings between the two sides, and Barcelona’s third victory. Strange as it may sound, Flick has every reason to be concerned by it.

The German manager sounded tired when he reached the press conference on Saturday, and Barcelona looked irritable. Although there were understandably scenes of delight after Robert Lewandowski’s winner in the 87th minute, the Blaugrana mood was not one of full-blooded celebration, there was a part of them that remained dissatisfied. Lamine Yamal left the pitch perturbed, seemingly losing patience with goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente, who had also lost patience with him.

On several occasions, as attack after attack broke down on Saturday, Pedri reached for his ankles, exhaustion and exasperation between his feet. For most of Barcelona’s players, Lewandowski’s goal, was cause for celebration, for their stars, the ones who bear more weight of the team, it was a battle to get rid of the frustration that it had taken this long against a heavily rotated Atletico Madrid, and down to ten men in the second half. As if to psychologically emphasize to the Barcelona players that this ‘doesn’t even really matter to us’, Diego Simeone sent on two debutants in midfield.

The frustration began for Barcelona in the first half though. The likelihood is that only four of Atletico’s starting XI on Wednesday evening began the game, and yet still Atletico found a way to exploit Barcelona’s press, to stretch a Barcelona side that had the title to play for. Lamine Yamal’s brilliance evened the game up in terms of chances, but on the basis of what each side planned to do, Atletico’s functioned far better.

Simeone has worked out a very simple trick for this Barcelona side. When Atletico pass the ball backwards, it’s the trigger for Barcelona to squeeze their backline forwards, condensing the game. Now, it’s a trigger for Atletico too. As soon as the ball goes backwards, the ingrained reaction is to find a position in order to receive the ball. Counter-intuitive to the footballer’s habit, one, two or three Atletico players, starting deeper than the Barcelona defensive line, begin sprinting towards goal. They know if the pass comes, it’s near impossible for the Blaugrana defenders to get forward fast enough to catch them offside, and just as hard to get back to cover them.

To contrast Barcelona’s somewhat weary demeanour, Simeone told the press before taking on the Catalans at Camp Nou that ‘we’re very excited’. “I feel like my son when he wakes up at 6 and the game is at 11. I want to enjoy it,” said Antoine Griezmann, going a step further.

When asked what Barcelona would be doing to counteract Atletico, who have also found a plenty of joy exploiting the opposite flank to where their press has been directed, Flick’s primary and repeated answer was ‘the Champions League is different’. “The players give 5-10% more. We have our style and we have to stick to it,” preaches Flick. “We have to press and find the spaces. We all have to be involved in defence, well-positioned and structured.”

There is some truth to what Flick says, and it’s also true that at Camp Nou, Barcelona did manage to carry out their strategy to impressive effect against Atletico in the Copa del Rey second leg. This time they will try to do so without Raphinha, against a more rested Atletico Madrid, with Pedri struggling to manipulate opponents as well as he usually does. Perhaps the most worrying report to come out of Barcelona is that Flick wants to finish the tie at Camp Nou, before the return leg.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @10JoseAlvarez 🚨 💥 "Flick considera que hay que cerrar la eliminatoria este miércoles en el Camp Nou". 😰 "En el Barça temen que la vuelta en el Metropolitano sea muy dura… por la intensidad". pic.twitter.com/pOlFZXfNIS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 6, 2026

It speaks to a fear of what the Metropolitano may bring. Simeone and Atletico face this knockout tie with the confidence of having the answers to the test. Currently, Barcelona’s stars look as if they don’t have faith in the collective to provide their own. Through his near two seasons in charge, Flick has nuanced Barcelona’s approach, making minor alterations, but there will be no radical change to counter what Los Colchoneros intend to do at the fifth attempt. So what are Barcelona left with? Individual brilliance, and the hope that indeed, the Champions League is indeed, different.