Real Madrid’s transfer strategy this summer is unlikely to be decided until the summer, but the moves of other teams could impact their process. One player with a bright future and little certainty is Como’s Jacobo Ramon, whom Real Madrid still hold control over.

Heading straight from Castilla to Lake Garda, Ramon followed Nico Paz to Como last summer for just €2.5m. Paz is already set to head back to Real Madrid this summer. Following interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter, Real Madrid agreed with Paz that he would spend another season in Serie A, before Los Blancos activated his €9m buyback clause to repatriate him. It has left some wondering whether Ramon could follow a similar path.

Arsenal looking to strengthen backline with Jacobo Ramon

However Caught Offside report that Arsenal are hoping to intervene in the matter. They say that in addition to their interest in current Castilla talent Victor Valdepenas, the Gunners are also keen on signing Ramon. Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Ramon, who has become a starter for one of Serie A’s form sides in his first season.

Will Real Madrid use buyback clause?

Real Madrid can re-sign Ramon for just €8m this summer, but even if he completes a move to Arsenal, they have a 50% sell-on fee. The latest coming from the Spanish capital is that they will look to leave Ramon at Como before signing him back.

That said, they are expected to add a central defender to their squad this summer to replace the outgoing David Alaba, and there is no clarity on who that will be. That could speed up their plan to sign Ramon. Equally, a large offer from Arsenal for Ramon might help fund alternative options.