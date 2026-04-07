‘Very good chance’ Real Madrid defensive target remains at club

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to remain at the club, amid a lengthy contract stalemate. It look at stages as if Real Madrid would be the ones to take advantage of the situation, but Los Blancos appear not to have made a move for the France international.

As early as last spring, Konate was turning down contract offers from Liverpool, and over the summer it transpired that he was a target for Real Madrid. Los Blancos were supposedly hoping to sign Konate on a free transfer at the end of this season, as has become customary for Real Madrid, and did so with Trent Alexander-Arnold, before a late fee was agreed.

Konate given ‘very good chance’ to sign new Liverpool deal

Despite Konate putting off talks for some time, Liverpool have maintained their interest in signing a new deal with Konate. After restarting talks this month, Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg has declared that Liverpool have ‘very good chances’ to retain Konate this summer.

🚨🆕 Liverpool are continuing to push to extend Ibrahima #Konaté’s expiring contract. A new long-term deal is already on the table. Understand the chances for #LFC remain strong despite concrete interest from top clubs. @SkySportsDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1vRyccQcLA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 2, 2026

Real Madrid never made decisive move

In November, Real Madrid had informed Liverpool that they were not pursuing Konate. Despite that, Los Blancos were again linked with him in the new year, and it is no secret that a central defender is top of their priority list for this summer’s transfer window. Last week Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that Real Madrid were monitoring his situation, but that it was ‘never concrete.’

Real Madrid centre-back options

Los Blancos continue to be linked with Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund, but there too, links have more consistently come from Germany. Former Castilla defender Jacobo Ramon has also been associated with a return, but it is not clear who Real Madrid will pursue. More recently, it has been reported that they are following teenage talents Honest Ahanor and Jon Martin.