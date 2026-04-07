Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at the Bernabeu, giving them an uphill task for the second leg. The reality is that it could have been much worse though.

Andriy Lunin – 6.5

A little shaky with the ball at his feet, his attempts to play out were more hindrance than help. Couldn’t do much about the goals, although perhaps Thibaut Courtois saves from Harry Kane. Managed to get in the way of Serge Gnabry’s close-range effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5

On the one hand, his pass and intervention for the Kylian Mbappe goal were outstanding. On the other, it was no surprise that Luis Diaz got in behind him for the Bayern Munich opener, and several occasions more, but Bayern did not take advantage. Alexander-Arnold almost needs separate ratings.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

By no means was Antonio Rudiger the heart of Real Madrid‘s problems, but neither was he the solution. Late to cover a couple of times that could have cost Los Blancos.

Dean Huijsen – 6

Had one excellent run forward, and then ran the ball out. Not his best night, but had to shift across time and again to help Alvaro Carreras.

Alvaro Carreras – 3

Struggled significantly against Michael Olise in the first half, who seemed to go past him at will at times. Gave the ball away cheaply on several occasions too, and when he got forward, it only seemed to leave him out of position.

Fede Valverde – 5

Just about made up for a horrible giveaway on the edge of his own box with an excellent challenge. Split between trying to stem the bleeding in the midfield, protecting Trent and bursting forward, he got a little lost in the fray.

Thiago Pitarch – 4.5

On the balance of play, Pitarch had a decent game compared to the rest of Real Madrid’s midfield before he came off. Yet he was bailed out for a second time in his young Champions League career after a dreadful pass that was by miracle not a Bayern goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5.5

As always, tends to look more solid than his teammates in midfield, but struggled to really influence matters. Defensively he was in the right place at the right time to prevent Bayern creating in front of the backline, but couldn’t help them get out.

Arda Guler – 7.5

Suffered from being an easy change again. Played several key passes in the first half to create openings for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior that were not taken.

Kylian Mbappe – 5

Got the goal, but it was hard to miss Alexander-Arnold’s cross. Mbappe forced two or three good saves from Neuer, but a player of his quality would expect to make more of them.

Vinicius Junior – 4

Gave the ball away for Bayern’s opening goal, and struggled to really impose himself on the game. In theory, he was one of the areas Real Madrid had the edge in over Josip Stanisic, but he couldn’t really get the better of him. Seven shots, the Brazilian was inefficient.

Substitutes

Eder Militao – 7.5

Described as the best defender in the world by Alvaro Arbeloa, he is certainly the best at Real Madrid. A couple of crucial interventions in the closing stages, despite being undermanned at the back.

Jude Bellingham – 7

A neat and tidy performance from Bellingham. Played with the handbrake on a little, but was partly responsible for Real Madrid’s brief spells of pressure in the final stages.

Brahim Diaz – 6.5

Roving across the pitch, Brahim Diaz moved nicely with the ball and got into good positions to link play, but the truth is he couldn’t do what he needed to when he gotit.