Real Madrid

WATCH: Harry Kane puts Real Madrid to the sword 60 seconds into second half

Real Madrid are staring down the barrel of a Champions League exit only 46 minutes into the quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich, as they have now fallen 2-0 behind at the Bernabeu.

Kane nets seconds after half time as Bayern take control

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were comfortably second-best in the first half, although they did have a couple of chances that were stopped by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. They were made to pay for missing these as Luis Diaz struck the first blow in the tie, and the visitors have added a second goal only 20 seconds in the second period as Harry Kane has scored.

It’s a poor moment for Alvaro Carreras, who gave the ball away to Bayern. The visitors pounced, and the ball ended up in the back of the net after Kane side-footed from the edge of the penalty area.

Real Madrid cannot afford to go into next week’s second leg with the scoreline as it is. They must cut Bayern’s lead at the very least in order to give themselves a slim chance of progression.

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Tags Bayern Munich Champions League Harry Kane Real Madrid

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