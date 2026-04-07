Real Madrid are staring down the barrel of a Champions League exit only 46 minutes into the quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich, as they have now fallen 2-0 behind at the Bernabeu.

Kane nets seconds after half time as Bayern take control

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were comfortably second-best in the first half, although they did have a couple of chances that were stopped by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. They were made to pay for missing these as Luis Diaz struck the first blow in the tie, and the visitors have added a second goal only 20 seconds in the second period as Harry Kane has scored.

🚨 GOAL | HARRY KANE!! AND REAL MADRID ARE IN EVEN DEEPER TROUBLE NOW! THE PRESSURE IS SKY‑HIGH! 🇪🇺 Real Madrid 0-2 Bayern Münchenpic.twitter.com/cF6asesRwu https://t.co/aN5gCYhOzU — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 7, 2026

Harry Kane scores less than 20 seconds into the second half, and Bayern double their lead 🤯 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wZNhzPcZau — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 7, 2026

HARRY KANE STUNNER! 🤯 His first-ever goal at the Santiago Bernabéu doubles Bayern Munich’s lead🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Q2Aom3plF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 7, 2026

It’s a poor moment for Alvaro Carreras, who gave the ball away to Bayern. The visitors pounced, and the ball ended up in the back of the net after Kane side-footed from the edge of the penalty area.

Real Madrid cannot afford to go into next week’s second leg with the scoreline as it is. They must cut Bayern’s lead at the very least in order to give themselves a slim chance of progression.