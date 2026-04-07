Real Madrid

WATCH: Bayern Munich strike first blow against Real Madrid as Luis Diaz scores

Real Madrid have been second-best in the opening stages of their showdown with Bayern Munich, and they have now fallen behind at the Bernabeu.

Diaz strokes home opening goal for Bayern

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are keen to take an advantage with them over to Munich for next weekend’s second leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie, and they have had chances despite being on the back foot for much of the opening 42 minutes. However, they are now trailing, with Luis Diaz breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

Real Madrid went into this tie as underdogs, and their chances of progressing to the semi-finals have taken a hit. Vinicius Junior gave the ball away initially, and Bayern broke swiftly with Diaz applying the finishing touch after getting in behind former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni for the second leg next week after he was shown a costly yellow card in the first half. But for now, they will be thinking about how to get back into tonight’s game.

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Tags Bayern Munich Champions League Luis Diaz Real Madrid

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