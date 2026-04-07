Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu (21:00 CEST) for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, with the return at the Allianz Arena on the 15th of April next week. Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has two major doubts over his starting XI.

Los Blancos are without Thibaut Courtois through injury, who will be joined on the sidelines by Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo Goes. They have as many as six key players at risk of suspension if they should pick up a yellow card too. Bayern Munich meanwhile are without Sven Ulreich, but there is concern that Harry Kane may not be fit enough to start.

Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham doubts

As explained by Diario AS, Fran Garcia will be given the surprise nod over Alvaro Carreras to handle Michael Olise, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue ahead of Dani Carvajal on the right flank. Kylian Mbappe will return to the starting line-up, but with Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham having had a combined total of 78 minutes between them since coming back from their injuries, Arbeloa is reportedly doubting whether to start them.

#RealMadrid head into their first leg with #FCBayern with the pressure on after defeat to Mallorca on Saturday. The main doubts for Alvaro Arbeloa are over returning stars Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao say Diario AS, who are both on their way back from injury. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Py3wKyW66T — Football España (@footballespana_) April 7, 2026

MD say that Dean Huijsen will be given the nod over the Brazilian, and Thiago Pitarch over Bellingham. They also believe it will be Carreras over Garcia at left-back.

Bayern Munich to start Harry Kane

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was coy on the return of Kane to action, but the England international is backed to start. MD also feel it will be Konrad Laimer given the task of stopping Vinicius Junior, rather than Josip Stanisic, opening a spot for Aleksandar Pavlovic to begin in midfield with Joshua Kimmich. The Croatian would then move to left-back, with Alphonso Davies on the bench.