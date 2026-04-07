Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has played down Lamine Yamal’s frustration following a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The 18-year-old left the pitch looking irritated, and shrugged off attempts to calm him down.

After the match, it was reported that his frustration was with goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente, who was giving him instructions from the touchline. Flick was asked about it, but said his frustration was normal.

“I said it on Saturday. He tried everything down the wing, and Joao did his one-on-one. Robert scored with his chest. What we have to understand is that Lamine is 18 years old and what he is doing is . When you watch the game again, you see him doing amazing things. He’s only 18. He dribbled past five players and almost scored. He left frustrated. He’s emotional, and that’s a good thing. Sometimes maybe the frustration is with himself.”

“I’m always going to support him. We have to be careful. Not everything he does is to make a fuss. He’s a fantastic player, and we have to remember that he’s only 18. I told him he can do it, that I’m always going to protect you, it’s important he grows in the right environment. He’s a great player, maybe the best player in future.”

Marcus Rashford’s defending

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford looks set to replace Raphinha in the line-up again for Barcelona, after an impact at the Metropolitano. He was criticised for his work-rate during the 2-1 win, but ultimately scored the equaliser for Barcelona.

“It’s important, it’s part of our game. We know he’s fantastic with the ball, his one-on-one is amazing, but defending is part of the game. He’s doing well and adapting a lot. We need him in this situation, to help the teammate on the flank, against Atletico especially, who is doing very well on the flanks.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal is on the verge of breaking a record in the Champions League. If he scores or provides an assist in the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, he will become the youngest player ever to participate in 10 or more goals in a single edition of the Champions League.… pic.twitter.com/4rvLjJdHlb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

Joao Cancelo future

Another individual that came up during Flick’s press conference was Joao Cancelo, who had been talking to the press before him. Cancelo was non-committal on his future, and Flick followed suit.

“I don’t want to talk about the future. Right now he’s doing a great job. He played in Mexico and the United States during the break and had a long trip back. He was very tired the other day. He has great quality and he’s helping us a lot at the moment.”

The 31-year-old is on loan until the end of the season, and Barcelona are reportedly keen to hang onto Cancelo. However it is not clear on what terms, with no option to buy in his deal.