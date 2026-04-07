Girona take major step towards safety after shutting down Villarreal

Girona 1-0 Villarreal

Girona took a major step towards securing their spot in La Liga next season with a win over high-flying Villarreal on Monday night at Montilivi. The Catalan side looked certain to be dragged into the dogfight in the first half of the season, but traditional wisdom would suggest they are just a single victory from safety.

The game started off relatively open, with both sides coming forward with purpose. A last-ditch challenge from Daley Blind halted Gerard Moreno when it looked as if he would score, while Girona flashed a couple of crosses along the six-yard box. Michel Sanchez had to rejig his plans early on after Vladyslav Vanat was forced off with injury, Abel Ruiz coming on to replace him.

It was Azzedine Ounahi and Viktor Tsygankov who were conducting the majority of attacks for the home side. Down the right flank came the opening goal on the stroke of half-time, with right-back Arnau Martinez pulling the ball back from the by-line. Pau Navarro got in the way of it, but could only deflect it beyond Luiz Junior and into his own net.

Villarreal held at arm’s length by Girona

Without completely giving up on attacking intent, Girona set about doing their best to nullify Villarreal in the second half. While Georges Mikautadze and Moreno looked intimidating when they got on the ball in dangerous positions, and Nicolas Pepe saw plenty of the ball, Villarreal seemed incapable of getting their shots off. The midfield trio of Axel Witsel, Fran Beltran and Ivan Martin for Girona was constantly busy, and when Girona did get the ball, they ensured that they lost it after spells of possession, and in positions where it was acceptable to do so.

The onslaught from Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side never really arrived, and when Girona manager Michel punched the air at the final whistle, there was a sense of impotency from Villarreal, and control from the home side. The winner may have been fortunate, and Girona only managed two shots on target all game, but Villarreal did not work Paulo Gazzaniga once.

It is a result that moves Girona into 12th spot, and gives them an eight-point cushion to the drop zone, with 37 points. Villarreal return home in third place still, a point ahead of Atletico Madrid. With eight games to go, their final stretch seems to be entirely focused on a battle with Atletico for third spot, but based on recent evidence, it isn’t a battle that is stirring the emotions of the Yellow Submarine.