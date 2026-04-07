Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has promised that their fifth clash of the season with Atletico Madrid will be different due to the fact that it is in the Champions League. The two sides have met on four occasions already, with Barcelona running out winners on three occasions, and Atletico the other.

The first leg is at Camp Nou on Wednesday night, but the concern for the Blaugrana is that Los Colchoneros are coming into the tie with a fully rested side. The one knockout tie between the two saw Atletico triumph 4-3 on aggregate.

“It’s different because the Champions League is the best competition. We have to play against a great rival, who have great players, but we want to reach the next stage.”

“Atleti is a tough team. They have a great attitude and intensity, fantastic players. Several players rested the other day, but others with quality came in. It’s not easy to score two goals against Atleti. It’s always complicated. There will be a lot of emotion in both matches. We’ll try to get a good result tomorrow, but knowing that we have to play there. When we won against Newcastle, we deserved it, and we want to keep moving towards our goal.”

In terms of how the precedent of clashes between the two sides could impact matters, Flick noted that the competition meant it would be a different kind of encounter.

“This is different because it’s the Champions League and we all want to be at our best. It’s important that we play our style and that everyone is involved. It’s important that our attack helps us. I have a feeling that the connection between the fans and the players is fantastic. We need them tomorrow.”

Tackling Atletico Madrid play on the flanks

One area Atletico have consistently exploited against Barcelona is long switches to the opposite flank, opening up space for their attack. Flick was asked if he was doing anything in particular to address it.

“We have our style and we have to stick to it. We have to press and find the spaces. The important thing is that we’re focused from the start for these two matches against Atletico. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League and we have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals. That’s our goal.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal is on the verge of breaking a record in the Champions League. If he scores or provides an assist in the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, he will become the youngest player ever to participate in 10 or more goals in a single edition of the Champions League.… pic.twitter.com/4rvLjJdHlb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

“We’ve tried to prepare for each match, and it’s not easy. We all have to be involved in defence, well-positioned and structured. It’s important that we all contribute to both attack and defence.”

Asked about the 4-0 defeat at the start of February, Flick praised the progress between Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin.

“It happens sometimes. After that match and the Girona game, we did things better. We have a young team, and our two centre-backs, Cubarsi and Gerard, are playing every minute. They’re fantastic. It’s normal that in some situations they don’t make the best choice, but they’re young and they have to learn. They’re improving at a great rate, and it’s fantastic to see.”

Flick on Atletico Madrid’s extra rest

Clearly prioritising the Champions League clash, Diego Simeone rotated heavily for the Liga tie this past weekend. None of the players expected to start for Atletico, beyond perhaps Nahuel Molina or Robin Le Normand, played more than an hour at the Metropolitano, while Barcelona are expected to field a similar line-up.

“I hope it doesn’t affect us. When you’re managing playing time, you never know how it will affect you later. We don’t have many options, because in La Liga we wanted to win and have that victory. In the Champions League it’s different. Everyone wants to be at their best. It’s a great opportunity to show how good we are.”

🇪🇸❤️🤍 Marcos Llorente: "A few months ago I sat down with my wife, and we talked about what motivates me to keep going in football. A very important goal for me was to win the Champions League, which is what helps me get up every day. You have to set yourself big goals in life,… pic.twitter.com/d6N2seSYJ7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 7, 2026

Risk of suspension

Between the two sides, a total of 11 players are at risk of suspension if they are booked in the first leg. Flick was also asked if this would affect his selection, or the approach of his players.

“I won’t accept any arguments; we need to focus on the game. I don’t want them arguing, and I want them to stay focused, without arguing with the referee. They also have a lot of cautions. It’s the same situation for them.”

At the end of his press conference, Flick normalised Lamine Yamal’s frustration following the Atletico victory this weekend. Los Colchoneros travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday night.