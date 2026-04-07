Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has avoided a declaration of his intentions on his future, amid talk that the Catalan side could try to retain him at the end of the season. The Portuguese veteran is on loan from Al-Hilal until the end of the season, and the Blaugrana do not have an option to make the move permanent.

Cancelo was speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Camp Nou. The 31-year-old explained that the Blaugrana had to control Los Colchoneros, as they head into their fifth meeting of the season.

“We expect the same from Atletico as we have in recent years. They are an aggressive team with talented players. We have to control them, as we did in the last match, and go for the win. It’s a very important competition for us.”

Cancelo on Barcelona future – ‘There’s always options’

Barcelona were initially criticised for bringing back Cancelo for a second loan spell, after a shaky end to his first. He was asked if he felt he was getting back to his best.

“I don’t know if I’m at 100%. As the weeks go by and training continues, it’s normal for my talent to emerge. What I’m trying to do is help the team achieve its goals. In the last match, we all played very well. I’m trying to help us get the win.”

“There is nobody that has as much confidence in myself as me, because nobody knows me like I do. Nobody knows my battles, what I’ve been through.”

The reporting from Catalonia is that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are demanding €15m for his signature this summer, but the Blaugrana will only consider signing him on a free. That said, Cancelo is seemingly keen to make the move permanent.

“Anything can happen in football. I’m going to keep working and I know what I want for next season. I want to help Barca stay in this competition and win La Liga. That’s the most important thing. My future isn’t relevant right now.”

“There are always options. I have a contract with Al-Hilal. I am an Al-Hilal player, who is on loan at Barcelona. But there are always options. Football can change in a moment, we’ll see what happens. At the start, they weren’t having these conversations, they were having doubts, saying I was finished, and here we are. I’ll keep working until the end.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal's frustration after the win against Atlético Madrid was sparked by a sideline dispute with goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente, who criticized Lamine for a missed long-range shot while the game was still tied. Lamine reacted by pointing at the scoreboard,… pic.twitter.com/epUWJyzPtY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

Differences between Xavi and Flick

Cancelo’s previous spell was under Xavi Hernandez, who favoured a less aggressive approach than Hansi Flick. The Portuguese full-back explained what he felt was different under the German coach.

“The dynamic is different, high press, controlling the game, taking a lot of risks. But I think that’s always been the style of play at Barcelona, and I identify with it. I think Flick has added a bit of the German thought, always pressing high, that intensity, always pressing the closest player to the ball. It’s a dynamic that it takes some time to adapt to, but after a while it’s better because you almost always have control of the game.”

“I’ve had the fortune of working with a lot of good managers. He’s one of the best. He’s a very good person, very close to the players. He’s instilled this dynamic of aggression, and that makes him a different kind of coach.”

That said, he was quick to praise Xavi too.

“I’m very grateful to Xavi Hernandez, who is a manager that did a lot for me. I grew up watching him as a player, and it’s not that he is better or worse, but maybe Flick is different. He has a bit more experience, because he has had a long career. But I think Xavi will be a very good manager too.”

‘Gavi is the soul of the team’ – Cancelo

One of Cancelo’s best friends in the Barcelona dressing room is Gavi, who is just returning from injury after being out since August. He suggested that he was sorely missed.

“Gavi is the soul of the team. Everything he does, not just on the pitch, but also off it. He’s a happy guy, who hits you hard in training, and then at the end, that gives us all more intensity. He’s a very special guy, with a big heart, and I think for all my colleagues, it’s an honour to work with him, because he’s different to everyone else.”

The player most expect Barcelona to miss against Atletico Madrid is Raphinha, who has been ruled out until May.

“Rapha is one of our leaders. He’s pressing the goalkeeper until the 90th minute. I can’t do that because I’m too old. He’s upset because we know how important he is to the team. Rashford has to be ready to step up, as do we all. We’re Barca, and we have to be ready to play.”

Barcelona host Atletico at 21:00 CEST at Camp Nou on Wednesday night, and will face Atletico in the return leg at the same time the following Tuesday (14th) at the Metropolitano for a sixth and final meeting between the two sides this season.