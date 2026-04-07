Barcelona midfielder will listen to exit offers this summer

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado believes that he may be best-served by a departure from the club in order to get the continuity he is seeking. The Spain international was an integral part of Hansi Flick’s debut season until the final two months, but has struggled to reach similar heights this year.

Casado was linked with a departure last summer, with West Ham United and Wolves reportedly interested in €30m moves for him. It appeared that the club were willing to do business, but Casado decided to remain at the club, with Flick telling the press that he wanted the ex-Barca Atletic captain to remain. This January he was also linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid, but came to the conclusion he would fight for minutes until the end of the season – his priority has always been to play regularly for Barcelona.

🚨 Lamine Yamal's frustration after the win against Atlético Madrid was sparked by a sideline dispute with goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente, who criticized Lamine for a missed long-range shot while the game was still tied. Lamine reacted by pointing at the scoreboard,… pic.twitter.com/epUWJyzPtY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

Casado open to exit offers this summer

As time ticks on though, it seems increasingly clear that it could be tricky at Camp Nou. Cadena SER say that Casado has decided to listen to offers this summer. Under contract until 2028, a renewal has been discussed with the club, but Casado did also change agents to be represented by Jorge Mendes last year. With Eric Garcia, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong all ahead of him in the pecking order, Casado is keen for more game time.

Barcelona stance on Casado future

The news will go down well with Director of Football Deco. This week it had, perhaps not coincidentally, emerged that Casado was one of two sales Barcelona were hoping to carry out this summer, as they look to fund other deals. The 22-year-old having just two years left on his deal, it is probably a wise choice to cash in on Casado if they can, particularly if Flick does not value him as a realistic starting option, andd Gavi to come back into the fold.