Barcelona have not had the news that they were hoping for ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. With the first half of the tie at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana will be desperate to get a positive result against Los Colchoneros to take to the Metropolitano.

Coming away with a 2-1 win from Madrid on Saturday, it leaves the balance at three wins for Barcelona and one for Atletico in their four meetings this season, but given it was a rested Atletico side, the tight nature of the game has raised concern in Can Barca. The 4-0 defeat from the Copa del Rey semi-final is still present in Barcelona minds.

Barcelona to be without Frenkie de Jong

The Catalan side had hoped to get Frenkie de Jong back for the first leg of the Champions League clash, as the Dutchman continues his recovery from a muscle tear. De Jong continued to train alone on Monday though, and as such will not be back in time to face Atletico at Camp Nou say Diario AS. The need for his return has been heightened by an injury to Marc Bernal on Saturday, but neither Hansi Flick nor de Jong want to take risks at a crucial stage of the season.

De Jong recovery plan

The plan is for de Jong to return to full training this week, and to feature in the Catalan derby on Saturday evening against Espanyol. If that goes to plan, then Flick will be able to use him in against Atletico in the second leg of the Champions League clash. Bernal’s return will be up in the air until the last minute before the second leg.

🚨 Lamine Yamal's frustration after the win against Atlético Madrid was sparked by a sideline dispute with goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente, who criticized Lamine for a missed long-range shot while the game was still tied. Lamine reacted by pointing at the scoreboard,… pic.twitter.com/epUWJyzPtY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

Ronald Araujo gets green light

Defender Ronald Araujo has been given the green light, and he trained as normal on Monday report Marca. Araujo was taken off for Bernal on Saturday complaining of hamstring discomfort, but was cleared of injury on Sunday. He is not expected to start against Atletico on Wednesday night though.

In Barcelona’s 4-0 loss to Atletico, they were without both Pedri and Raphinha, and they will definitely miss the Brazilian for both legs. While de Jong does not carry the smae weight in this version of Barcelona, the Blaugrana can ill-afford many absences from their starting XI.