Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid head into their Champions League quarter-final ties with a number of key players at risk of missing the second legs. There are a total of 18 between the three Spanish sides that will be suspended should they see a yellow card this week.

Atletico Madrid – 7 players

The headliners for Atletico Madrid are Marc Pubill and Marcos Llorente, as highlighted by Diario AS. Probably Diego Simeone’s first two choices at right-back, and in Pubill’s case a preferred option in central defence. Llorente may well start in midfield too, to cover for the injuries to Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso.

🤝🇦🇷🇩🇪 Diego Simeone to Hansi Flick at full-time: "You have to come back."@DAZNFutbol pic.twitter.com/ssaBH6ARRR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 6, 2026

The Atletico backline could suffer significantly if a number of yellow cards are handed out, with Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet and Matteo Ruggeri also at risk. Further forward, Alex Baena and Giuliano Simeone are walking the tightrope.

Barcelona – 4 players

Barcelona comparatively have just four players at risk of suspension, but they arguably include the player they would least like to be without: Lamine Yamal. Marc Casado is unlikely to start, but Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez would also be absences felt by Hansi Flick’s side for the second leg.

🚨 Lamine Yamal is on the verge of breaking a record in the Champions League. If he scores or provides an assist in the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, he will become the youngest player ever to participate in 10 or more goals in a single edition of the Champions League.… pic.twitter.com/4rvLjJdHlb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2026

Real Madrid – 7 players

Real Madrid have all three of their biggest stars at risk of missing the second leg, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe all one booking from suspension. Rodrygo Goes is out injured, and so he will not be on the pitch, but Alvaro Carreras, Aurelien Tchouameni asnd Dean Huijsen make it six starters that are at risk against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich – 2 players

Los Blancos’ opponents, Bayern Munich, have just two concerns ahead of the return leg at the Allianz Arena. Dayot Upamecano would be a major absence, while Konrad Laimer is also in line to start for the Bavarian giants.