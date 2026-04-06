Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has praised Lamine Yamal for speaking out against racism he and Egyptians suffered during an international game last week. The Barcelona man was subjected to further vile racist abuse during their clash with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano this weekend.

Following numerous chants of ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim’ during Spain’s 0-0 draw with Egypt, Lamine Yamal took to social media to call the chants ‘intolerable’ and racist. The Catalan police are investigating the incidents, but there was shock and concern at the widespread nature of the chants at the RCDE Stadium.

🚨 João Cancelo, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski all made a strong case for their continuity with their performances at the Metropolitano. FC Barcelona are open to Lewandowski staying for another year on a reduced salary. For Cancelo, Al-Hilal’s interest in Marc Casadó… pic.twitter.com/CHFXJKdGiJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 6, 2026

Lamine Yamal racially abused at Metropolitano

More lamentable footage has emerged from Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, showing the 18-year-old being racially abused again. As he came to one side to take a corner, shouts of ‘Go to Morocco’ and the N-word were heard from the stands.

Insultos de la grada del Metropolitano a Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/643nZMEPZU — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) April 5, 2026

Vinicius praises Lamine Yamal’s public statement

Ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich, Vinicius was asked about the incidents. The Brazilian has been the face of the fight against racism in Spanish football over recent years.

“It’s a complicated issue, and it happens all the time. It’s important that Lamine spoke out about it, it can help others. I hope Lamine can continue this fight as well. We have money, but poor black people have more difficulties than we do. I’m not saying that Spain, Germany, or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in every country, and if we fight together, hopefully other players and people in general will stop suffering these things.”

It seems there is little doubt that racial abuse is on the rise in Spanish stadiums, in spite of harsher punishments from La Liga. The league have been much more active in pursuing cases of racial abuse, and there have been prison sentences handed out on multiple occasions, but it seems that has not slowed down the problem.