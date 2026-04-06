Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has moved to settle uncertainty over his future beyond this season, assuring that he intends to be at the club for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian forward is out of contract in 2027, and there have been no recent negotiations over a new deal.

Originally talks had sstarted at the beginning of the previous season for a new deal, but after interest from Saudi Arabia, talks broke down. Vinicius is reportedly looking to be made Real Madrid’s best-paid player alongside Kylian Mbappe, something Los Blancos are reluctant to grant. A fraught relationship with Xabi Alonso further jeopardised his future, with Vinicius reportedly telling the club that he would not renew his deal with the Basque manager there.

The situation has become more relaxed under Alvaro Arbeloa though, and it seems that Vinicius is on track to stay at the club. That was the picture he painted ahead of his side’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“I hope I can stay here for a long time. I still have a year left on my contract, but I’m very calm. I have the president’s confidence. At the right time, I’ll renew and stay here for a long time, because this is my dream club.”

‘Defensive work-rate comments are annoying’

One of the other talking points at the Bernabeu this season has been the seeming lack of chemistry in the side when Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe are both on the pitch.

“People say a lot of things. Kylian is here to help us; his goals give us confidence. We have to be focused tomorrow. It’s a tough match where great players make the difference, and Mbappe is one of them.”

Last week Mbappe admitted that he does not run as much as his teammates when defending. Yet Vinicius acknowledged he found it annoying when their defensive commitment was questioned.

“Of course it’s annoying, but people are free to say what they want. We have to listen to the manager. What comes from outside doesn’t affect us. We can make each other better.”

Vinicius: ‘I’ve had some tough times this season’

This season has again seen racial persecution for Vinicius, who in February was allegedly racially abused by Benfica winger Gialuca Prestianni. The Brazilian admitted that he was feeling in better shape going into the final stage of the season.

“I’m doing very well now. I’ve had some tough times this season, going without scoring and getting booed by the fans, but it was all a learning experience. I’m physically fit. Traveling with the national team changes things a bit because everything changes. I’m working hard at the club and also at home with my physio to be 100% ready for my team.”

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The return leg takes place on the 15th of April at the Allianz Arena.