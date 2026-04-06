Top target desperate to push through Barcelona summer move

Barcelona have identified two leading targets for this summer’s transfer window: Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez. The centre-back and striker positions are of top priority for the Catalans, and Deco will be tasked with landing both.

In regards to the aforementioned pair, Barcelona are currently having mixed fortunes. A deal for Alvarez is looking increasingly unlikely due to Atleti’s stubborn stance regarding a sale, but things appear much better in their bid to bring Bastoni to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Inter are prepared to sell Bastoni this summer if they receive an acceptable offer, while the player himself is desperate to join Barcelona. As per MD, the Italy international “will do everything” to ensure that he is playing for Hansi Flick’s side next season, as he seeks to secure his “dream move”.

Bastoni wants Barcelona to make move now

Bastoni has yet to agree personal terms with Barcelona, but he is ready to do so when it is deemed necessary. In the meantime, he is keen for an agreement with Inter to be reached as soon as possible, as his desire is for his future to be sorted in time for the summer transfer window opening at the start of July.

Bastoni believes now is the right time for him to leave Italy, given the flak he has received for his red card in the Azzurri’s crucial World Cup qualifier defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina last week. He is excited by the possibility of joining a talented Barcelona squad, headed up by Lamine Yamal, whom he spoke glowingly about last season.

Barcelona are hoping to agree a deal with Inter that leaves him with money in the bank to sign a new striker, as well as address other areas of Flick’s squad. Bastoni considers now to be the best time for negotiations, as his feeling is that his price will only rise as time goes on.

It remains to be seen when Barcelona make their move for Bastoni, as the feeling right now is that one will definitely be made.