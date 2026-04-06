Real Madrid will need to be at their best to see off Bayern Munich across two legs in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie. In particular, they will need to be strong in defence to stop the best attacking trio in Europe – that being Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz.

In this regard, it is good timing that Eder Militao returned at the weekend after five months out injured. He will have chances to stop alongside Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence for Tuesday’s first leg at the Bernabeu, while at full-back, there is just as much uncertainty about who will line up.

Alvaro Arbeloa must decide whether to continue with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, or whether the experience of Dani Carvajal is more needed. On the left, his decision is more straightforward, as Alvaro Carreras is expected to start due to the likely absence of Ferland Mendy.

As per Rodra, it is taken for granted that Mendy won’t be involved on Tuesday. The Frenchman has been out since last month due to a hamstring injury, and he’s unlikely to return in time to feature against Bayern this week.

Real Madrid hope Mendy can play in Bavaria

Mendy has shown himself to be a good performer in big matches over the course of his Real Madrid career, and given that Carreras has struggled in 2026, he would have had chances to start if he was fit. In this sense, it’s a blow for Arbeloa, although it is hoped that he will be able to return for the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

It remains to be seen whether Mendy is missed against Bayern. He performed well against Manchester City in the last round, so there will be pressure on Carreras to reach that same level over the next couple of weeks.