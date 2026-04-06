Real Madrid are set for a big summer, but it could end up being defined by what happens with Vinicius Junior. The 25-year-old will soon enter the final 12 months of his current contract, and until now, an agreement on a new deal has yet to come close to being achieved between both parties.

In 2025, talks took place between Real Madrid and Vinicius’ representatives, but it became clear that their respective demands were far apart. A delay has been established until this summer, at which point negotiations are expected to continue, with the hope that an agreement can finally be reached.

But in the meantime, intermediaries have contacted the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City regarding the possibility availability of Vinicius this summer, as per TEAMtalk. Real Madrid will not consider his exit as a free agent in 2027, which is why he could be available during the off-season if a new contract cannot be agreed upon.

Real Madrid relaxed about Vinicius situation

Despite this, those within Valdebebas are relaxed about how the situation with Vinicius currently stands. The Real Madrid hierarchy are prioritising a renewal agreement with the Brazilian winger, so there is little doubt that one will come when talks restart in the coming months.

In recent weeks, Vinicius has proven his worth to Real Madrid. He started the season slowly, but in the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe, he stepped up between January and March, proving once again why he is considered to be one of the best players in world football – it also showed why he is so counted upon at the Bernabeu.

There is a small chance that Vinicius does leave Real Madrid, and if he does, the Premier League would be a likely destination. But for now, it appears much more likely that he remains in the Spanish capital for many years to come.