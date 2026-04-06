Matchday 30 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has seen more twists and turns in the battles for title, Europe and safety. Here is Football España’s round-up of the games that have taken place so far, ahead of Monday’s match between Girona and Villarreal.

Real Sociedad continue top 5 push with comfortable win

Real Sociedad 2-0 Levante

Real Sociedad are still one of the form teams in La Liga in 2025, and they continued their upward trajectory with a home victory over Levante. Jon Martin headed home the opener in the first half, and late on, Brais Mendez made the points safe with a close-range finish.

Real Betis stumble continues with Espanyol draw

Real Betis 0-0 Espanyol

Two teams in poor form met at La Cartuja on Saturday, so it was somewhat unsurprising that it ended goalless. The hosts had a number of big chances to seal a crucial win in their bid to keep the chasing pack at bay in the race for the top 5, with the best falling to Aitor Ruibal, but none were taken.

Getafe fairytale continues as Athletic Club swept aside

Getafe 2-0 Athletic Club

Getafe are now only four points away from 5th place, after they continued their excellent recent form with a solid home win over Athletic Club. Luis Vazquez set the tone early with the opening goal, which was added to in the 90th minute by Martin Satriano, who has recently signed a permanent contract with Los Azulones.

Celta Vigo come from behind to halt Valencia form

Valencia 2-3 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are now only one point away from the top 5 after they secured an impressive victory at Mestalla. Valencia took the lead through Guido Rodriguez, but goals from Ilaix Moriba, Fer Lopez and Williot Swedberg completed the comeback and then some for the visitors, who conceded a late consolation as Rodriguez notched his second of the afternoon.

Real Oviedo stay in touch after edging past 10-man Sevilla

Real Oviedo 1-0 Sevilla

Real Oviedo kept alive their faint survival hopes after securing a second home victory in a row, this one against Sevilla. Federico Vinas struck just after the half hour mark, and six minutes later, Tianguy Nianzou was shown a straight red card, which compounded a third loss in a row for Los Nervionenses – they are now only two points above the drop zone.

Alaves fight back twice to seal Mendizorroza draw

Alaves 2-2 Osasuna

Alaves and Osasuna played out an entertaining four-goal draw on Sunday night. The visitors twice led through Valentin Rosier and Ante Budimir, but they were pegged back on both occasions by Toni Martinez and Lucas Boye, whose late penalty sealed a point for the Basque side.