Confirmed: Barcelona target will be free agent this summer

This summer will be busy for Barcelona, as they seek to address multiple areas of Hansi Flick’s squad during the upcoming transfer window. There are plans for a new centre-back and striker to arrive, while they must also make a decision on the future of loanees Marcus Rashford and Joao Cancelo, who have both impressed at the Spotify Camp Nou.

On top of this, Barcelona will continue looking at the free agent, which they have done to great effect during this difficult financial period. One player in this regard that they’ve been strongly linked with in recent weeks is Bernardo Silva, who has long attracted attention within the Catalan club’s offices.

Silva himself would prioritise a move to Barcelona, and the chances of that happening have taken a step closer in the last 24 hours – that’s because Manchester City assistant head coach Pep Lindjers has confirmed that the Portugal international will not have his contract renewed before it expires in June, as per Diario AS.

“Every good story comes to an end. I hope you enjoy these last few months, there are only six weeks left. He will have a good farewell. He deserves all that attention.”

Jorge Mendes pushing for Silva to join Barcelona

Silva is expected to attract considerable interest over the coming weeks, now that a decision must be made on his next club. He has made it clear that Barcelona is his priority, and his agent Jorge Mendes has already started working on convincing the Catalans to offer the Man City midfielder a deal.

However, there is little space for Silva at Barcelona. His position is already well-covered, and the La Liga leaders cannot afford to give up crucial salary space for a player that they do not need – it needs to go towards a centre-back, striker and possibly a new left winger too.