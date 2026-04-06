Barcelona star backed to seal summer move to Juventus

This summer, the expectation is that Barcelona will part ways with either Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres. Despite the fact that he has been offered a new deal by the Catalan club, the former is still the favourite to depart, given that he would need to accept a significantly-reduced financial package to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has already attracted interest from the MLS, but he could have chances to remain in Europe. One option could be Italy, with Juventus likely to be in the market for a new striker due to the expected departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who is also out of contract in June.

Lewandowski has been backed to join Juventus this summer by Polish icon Zbigniew Boniek. As per MD, he sees his countryman as an ideal player to join the club he won two Champions Leagues with in the 1980s.

“If he wants to fight for victory every Sunday for two more years, Juventus would be a great challenge and the perfect place for him. I have always told Lewandowski to come to Italy, but it depends on what he has in his head. If Robert wants to retire quietly, I would tell him to let football go. But if he wants to fight for victory every Sunday for two more years, Juventus would be a great challenge and the perfect place for him.

“I’ve known Robert since he was a little boy and he played in the Polish Second Division. He was already scoring a lot of goals at that time. Then we met in the national team, me as president of the Federation, him as a striker. Sometimes I would tease him and tell him ‘you score so many goals because you have never played in Italy’. To be a true goalscorer, you also have to show your potential in Serie A. Maybe it’s not the most beautiful championship to watch, but it’s still the toughest, especially for the strikers.”

Lewandowski has a big decision to make

It will be very interesting to see how Lewandowski’s future plays out. It’s very possible that he remains a Barcelona player for one more season, but equally, he could look to end his career elsewhere.