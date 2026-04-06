It’s no secret that Barcelona have identified Julian Alvarez as their leading target for this summer’s transfer window. The Atletico Madrid striker is their dream pick-up, although it will be far from easy to bring him to the Spotify Camp Nou.

The main issue is that Barcelona will struggle to spend as big as they have previously done so on one position, given they are still very much suffering with financial woes. Furthermore, they have several areas to address during the summer transfer window, meaning their funds will need to be spread out.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are prepared to move for Alvarez by offering a player-plus-cash deal as a way to lower the liquid cost, although this will not fly with Atleti. According to Sport, club bosses at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano are clear that if a deal is to be done for their star striker, it will not happen at a reduced cost.

Atleti determined to keep Alvarez

Atleti are no longer suffering with the same financial woes that had held them back for the last few years. They have no plans to sell Alvarez, but if it becomes clear that a deal would be in their best interest, they will relax their stance. But this does not help Barcelona, who are now aware that it will take over €100m for there to be any chance of them signing the Argentina international this summer.

If Atleti continue to take a hard-line stance, which is expected, it would make sense for Barcelona to explore alternatives. Victor Osimhen is one of the players they are considering alongside Alvarez, and the likelihood is that he will be more achievable than the 2022 World Cup winner.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona approach their striker pursuit as the summer draws nearer, but right now, it looks difficult for Alvarez to play a prominent role in it.