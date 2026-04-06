Atletico Madrid go into their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona on the back of a 2-1 defeat to the Catalans in La Liga. They will get out for revenge at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, although they are unlikely to be at full strength for the match, despite a number of starters being rested on Saturday.

Jan Oblak and Marc Pubill are doubts, while Pablo Barrios will definitely miss out. The list of unknowns has now been added to by stalwart defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who would have been in contention to play if Pubill did not return in time.

As per Marca, Gimenez is suffering with calf discomfort after a blow during the weekend defeat to Barcelona, which means that he is doubtful for the midweek trip to Catalonia.

Atleti have concerns about risking Gimenez

Given his nature, it would be no surprise to see Gimenez push himself to be fit for Wednesday’s match, and while Atleti could be prepared to do so, they would be concerned about making the discomfort worse. They have the second leg six days later, while the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad also takes place later this month, and the Uruguayan defender could be needed for both.

In this regard, Atleti will not take any unnecessary risks with Gimenez, even if it is confirmed that Pubill misses out on Wednesday. It points towards Robin Le Normand and David Hancko starting together at the Spotify Camp Nou, with Clement Lenglet being the third and final option for Diego Simeone.

The next few weeks are crucial for Atleti. They are seeking to remain in the hunt for their first Champions League title, while also gearing up for the chance to win another Copa del Rey later in the month. Despite their well-documented injury woes, they hope for success in both.