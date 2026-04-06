Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has acknowledged that his side have to alter their style for the return from injury of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, but insisted that they made his team better. Los Blancos’ form has improved of late, but in just their second and third games back from injury respectively, Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat to RCD Mallorca on Saturday.

Despite the blow to their La Liga title hopes, Arbeloa assured that his side would be up to the task on Tuesday night as his side host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“Real Madrid has always risen to the challenge against top rivals. Bayern Munich is having an exceptional season. We know the challenge they’ll pose on the pitch. Our history with Bayern is always special. The Bernabéu is about to experience another great Champions League night.”

Keys to Bayern Munich quarter-final

In terms of what he needs to see from his side, Arbeloa put the focus on the collective, something that Real Madrid have been accused of lacking over the last two seasons.

“To win in football, you have to do many things well in all phases of the game. To be a great team, you have to be very cohesive and have that collective mentality. Perhaps that’s what I’m emphasizing most with the players. We have the best players, and we also have to be the best team in the world. We have to put our talent at the service of the team.”

Bayern Munich arrive as one of the favourites to win the European Cup. Arbeloa was highly complementary of opposite number Vincent Kompany.

“It’s a very well-coached team; you can quickly see their identity and playing style. They’re very aggressive defensively, forcing you into situations where you see every player tracking back incredibly well. Then, with the ball, they create chances down the wings with very talented players. I think they’re a very complete team with many weapons. And they’re extremely committed defensively. Kompany deserves every bit of praise because he’s doing a tremendous job at Bayern Munich.”

‘It’s clear we play differently with Mbappe and Bellingham’

Remarkably, one of the talking points in the Spanish capital has been that perhaps Real Madrid are collectively better off without Mbappe in the side.

“It’s clear that Mbappe has different qualities than Brahim, and that’s why we have to play differently. But I’m delighted to have such fantastic players available. Mbappe came here to play these kinds of matches. It’s great to have everyone available and not a team with ten or eleven players out.”

“All that matters to me is my own opinion, and it’s an extraordinary privilege to have a player like Mbappe on the team. I empathize with the defenders who have to face Real Madrid.”

Bellingham too, has come in for his own share of criticism this season, as he struggles to find his best form and a clear role.

“What’s different is that we’re a better team, I’m convinced of it. He has different qualities than some of his teammates, and when we’re on the pitch, we have to adapt. That’s what football is all about, having those relationships between the players. But it’s a welcome problem to have to fit Bellingham into the team.”

Arbeloa lost his fifth game out of 19 in charge of Real Madrid this past weekend, taking him one short of Xabi Alonso’s total. Their best performances under Arbeloa have come in Europe though, with Benfica and Manchester City dumped out in the knockout stages.