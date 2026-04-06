Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has stated that his future is not on his mind as he prepares for their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Following their defeat to RCD Mallorca on Saturday, it has arguably made the Champions League the ‘easier’ of two titles available to Los Blancos.

Now seven points behind Barcelona with eight games to go, many are declaring the title race done in Spain. As such, Arbeloa’s future could hinge on Real Madrid’s performance in the Champions League. He said he was not considering the possibility that a loss to Bayern could decide his fate.

“We’re not thinking about not winning the tie. I understand you have to analyse all the scenarios, but for us there’s only one: beating Bayern. That’s what we want and what we believe in.”

‘I don’t put myself in either camp’ – Arbeloa on style

With Xabi Alonso cast as a tactical mastermind that failed to connect with his players, Arbeloa has been discussed as more of a man manager than a coach wedded to a particular tactical set up. Arbeloa did not feel he fell into either category though.

“I don’t place myself in their camp, wherever you want me. My obsession is preparing my teams for what they’re going to face on the pitch and bringing out the best in each player. You have to be a coach capable of doing everything.”

‘Defeat is not tolerated at Real Madrid’

Asked how the dressing room reacted to their loss against Los Bermellones, Arbeloa said they were hurting.

“A dressing room like any other after a loss. Perhaps more hurting, because if there’s one club where defeat isn’t tolerated, it’s Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid suspension risk

Going into the game, Real Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Thibaut Courtois. A number of key players are at risk of suspension for the second leg though, but Arbeloa was not planning on warning his players to act differently.

“It’s not necessary. They know they’re one yellow card away from suspension, but tomorrow’s match is a do-or-die game, and they know that if they have to take a card for the good of the team, they’ll do it. But we’ve already had to put up with players on yellow cards for too many matches.”

A total of seven players could miss the return leg in Munich if they were to be booked. Arguably six of them would be starters, the other being ruled out though injury in Rodrygo Goes; Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen.