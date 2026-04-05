Wife of Real Madrid star slams Barcelona non-red card decision

Saturday was a dismal day for Real Madrid, as they lost more ground to Barcelona in the 2025-26 La Liga title race. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were defeated 2-1 by Mallorca, before they watched their El Clasico rivals come from behind to win against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Barcelona are now seven points clear of Real Madrid, although there has been suggestions that their victory over Atleti came with a bit of fortune. The hosts had Nico Gonzalez sent off in first half stoppage time, and minutes into the second period, Hansi Flick’s side also had a red card shown in the direction of defender Gerard Martin.

Martin was initially adjudged to have committed serious foul play with his tackle on Thiago Almada, but after a VAR check, the decision was downgraded to a yellow card. Not only were those at Atleti furious with the call, but this was also the case for the wife of Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

As per MD, Mina Bonino took to social media to complain about the VAR’s decision on Martin, as she claimed that “you have to close the stadium if that’s not a red card”. This caption was posted alongside a close-up image of Martin’s studs on Almada’s ankle, although she proceeded to delete the post soon after.

VAR decision has caused a lot of controversy

Many were surprised that a VAR review was called for Martin’s red card, given that it did not appear to be a clear and obvious error made by referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer. The fact that the match was finely poised at 1-1 when the flashpoint occurred has added to the controversy, although there is little that anyone can do about it now.

As for Valverde, he was suspended for the Mallorca defeat, but he will be back in action when Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.