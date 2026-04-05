Financial report reveals precaution situation for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are among the richest clubs in the world, although their situation may not be as good as supporters have hoped. The entity headed up by Florentino Perez has made a number of significant outlays in recent years, and they are starting to feel the effects of it.

As per El Confidencial (via Sport), recent financial findings have shown that Real Madrid have had a significant reduction of liquidity and an increase in debt, while they have also been impacted by recent large investments.

The collapse in liquidity is the most concerning situation for Real Madrid. As of the 31st of December 2025, they had a mere €3.4m euros in liquid funds – by comparison, they had €175.8m recorded only six months prior. Meanwhile, their net profit dropped significantly to €5.2m, which is a decrease of almost 80% from the previous financial year.

Why are Real Madrid’s finances getting worse?

The primary reason for Real Madrid’s woes appear to be related to an increase in expenditure on salaries and staff costs, which rose by 26.2% up to €318.9m. Their revenue has also decreased, with the biggest drop in this regard coming from events, which makes sense given that the Bernabeu has been unable to host concerts for the last 12 months.

There has also been a 10% increase in overall financial expenses, with their total liabilities standing at €1.78bn. Because of this, they need to generate a huge amount of money in order to be financially sound, but they’ve struggled in this regard over the last 12 months.

In more positive financial news for Real Madrid, it was recently reported that they have agreed improved contracts with main sponsors Adidas and Fly Emirates. Once these become official, it will allow the club to improve their revenue, but more will be needed to ensure they go back to being in a more comfortable position.