Barcelona came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid on Saturday, but the victory did not come without sacrifice. They had to take off Ronald Araujo in the first half after he pulled up, and his replacement Marc Bernal had to be substituted later in the game with his own issue.

Given that Barcelona are due to face Atleti again in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, there has been fears that both players could be set to miss out – which would be far from ideal, given they are already without Frenkie de Jong, while the likes of Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are only just returning from injury.

Bernal ruled out for first leg, could miss return match

MD have confirmed mixed news on the situations with Bernal and Araujo. The former is the bad piece, as it’s noted that he will be out for 10 days with a sprained left ankle – it means that he won’t play at the Spotify Camp Nou in midweek, nor next weekend against Espanyol in the Barcelona derby.

If Bernal does not evolve ahead of schedule, he could also miss the second leg of that Atleti tie, which takes place exactly 10 days after the La Liga clash between the two teams.

Araujo given the all-clear

On the other hand, Araujo can breathe a sigh of relief as it has been confirmed that he is not injured. He was feeling his hamstring prior to being taken off against Atleti, but he has managed to not aggravate the issue, meaning that he is in contention to play on Wednesday.

The injury to Bernal is a bitter blow for Barcelona, who will go into the midweek showdown with Pedri and Marc Casado as their only fit central midfielders. They will hope the teenager will be able to return for the second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.