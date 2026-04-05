Barcelona did not do much business in January, with only one signing (Joao Cancelo) and two exits (Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Dro Fernandez) being finalised. But as it turns out, there could have been a major exit, with Saudi Arabia having come calling for one of Hansi Flick’s leading midfielders.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Al-Qadsiah are been following Dani Olmo in recent weeks, with a view to making a move for him in the summer. But as it turns out, the Saudi Pro League side have already tried to tempt the Spain international playmaker away from the Spotify Camp Nou.

As per Sport, Al-Qadsiah presented a lucrative contract offer to Olmo during the recent winter transfer window, worth €40m over four years. However, the Barcelona man chose to turn it down, as he has no desire whatsoever to leave Catalonia for a second time.

As part of their plans, Al-Qadsiah had proposed paying €60m to Barcelona for Olmo’s services, with a desire to increase their offer if necessary. However, their hopes were dashed when he 27-year-old made it clear that he would not accept any proposal that came his way from the Saudi club’s officials.

Olmo speculation has ramped up in recent weeks

Olmo’s second spell at Barcelona has been an underwhelming one up until this point. He has shown flashes of quality, but he has been nowhere near as consistent as he should have been for a player that the Catalans paid €60m for in the summer of 2024.

Because of this, it is perhaps no surprise that his future at the club is starting to be scrutinised. He was recently linked with Inter, and if he continues to struggle for consistency at the Spotify Camp Nou, there could be chances for Barcelona to consider listening to offers for his services.