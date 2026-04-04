Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Barcelona took a major step towards the La Liga title on Saturday night, just about overcoming 10-man Atletico Madrid with a late winner from Robert Lewandowski. A spirited performance from Diego Simeone’s side served only for moral encouragement, with Barcelona taking a seven-point lead home to Catalonia.

A heavily rotated Atletico Madrid were without five key players, but on top of that rested Julian Alvarez and David Hancko. Hansi Flick also experimented, but perhaps not with such a keen eye on Wednesday’s Champions League clash, with Dani Olmo given the false nine role ahead of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski.

After ten minutes of more gentle probing, both sides decided to burst into the large spaces created by an aggressive press. Antoine Griezmann was the first to take advantage, skipping inside both Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo, but his finish was too tame to beat Joan Garcia. Twice in quick succession, Lamine Yamal used the outside of his foot to bend the ball around the Atletico backline and into Fermin Lopez’s path, with a nutmeg to boot. Both times Lopez was on the stretch though, and couldn’t get a clean strike past Juan Musso.

That flurry of chances gave way to a more consistent rhythm after 15 minutes, and a slightly more tempered pursuit of goal, but one that suited Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo and Fermin combined to slip Lamine Yamal in on the right side of the box, but his clipped effort hit the outside of the post.

Outside of that, Atletico were having their best spell of the game. Long switches to the side of the pitch where Barcelona were short continued to nourish a sharp and mobile attack, with Griezmann and Alex Baena peeling off behind the centre-backs. The source of the goal was surprisingly Clement Lenglet though. The Frenchman’s raking ball from the back hit Giuliano Simeone in stride and onside. His perfect control and lethal finish gave Atletico the opening goal after 40 minutes.

It was illustrative of the reason the game was absorbing. Both sides felt as though they were one pass away from a chance at all times. When Rashford picked up the ball on the left side after a pass around the corner from Olmo three minutes later, he was in his own half. Driving at Nahuel Molina though, he twisted the Atleti right-back inside out, before a one-two with Olmo allowed him to slot past Musso.

Perhaps the most comical point of the match was when Lamine Yamal was sent running in behind, and makeshift left-back simply caught the ball to avoid a certain chance. That was after 22 minutes, but into stoppage time he was forced to chase the 18-year-old again down the flank. Just before Lamine Yamal reached the box, he cynically took him out. At first it looked like he might be saved by VAR from a second yellow, but the Metropolitano groaned as it was upgraded to a straight red card.

Atletico Madrid’s diligent defending holds off Barcelona

Just two minutes into the second period, Gerard Martin was sent off, but this time the review spared him. Flick and Barcelona were relieved, but it did serve to up the temperature at the Metropolitano. The Catalan side set about taking the fans out of the game with long possessions in the Atletico half. Down to 10, with only Griezmann up top, Los Colchoneros defended their box in a Christmas tree. Lamine Yamal was determined to duck and weave through the brances, and nearly authored a goal of the season contender after beating four challenges, and curling just wide.

A flurry of substitutions broke the rhythm of the game up, and if Diego Simeone’s priorities were not clear before, Taufik Seidu and Javi Morcillo were sent on for their Atletico Madrid debuts. Barcelona meanwhile had been forced to remove Ronald Araujo and his substitute Marc Bernal through injury. Ferran Torres had come off the bench and was the next to work Musso, the second time after a beautiful exchange with Olmo. The game was almost exclusively being played in the Atletico half with 20 minutes to go – Joan Garcia spectating with the rest of the Metropolitano.

By no means did the Barcelona goal feel inevitable though, as Atletico shuttled stoutly back and forth across their box. If anything, the anxious nature of Barcelona’s attacks gave away their concern at the ticking clock. Too tight, too intricate, Barcelona’s laboured build-up was allowing Atletico the chance to get a challenge in at some point in each move. Drifting into the final five minutes, Atletico drew on the memory of Simeone sides of old.

It would have to go down only as encouragement for the coming Champions League ties though. With a minute to go, Joao Cancelo twisted Molina inside out for a second time in the game, powering a shot at Musso. One the Argentine was able to stop, but in the right place, at the right time, was Robert Lewandowski. The game had began with Griezmann and Olmo as false nines, seeking to confuse the defence, but it was Lewandowski was sniffed out the right place to be, and instinctively shouldered the ball into the net.

Simeone will take plenty from his side’s ebullient attack in the first half, proving again that Barcelona don’t have an answer for Atletico’s ability to deconstruct their high line. The second period served for further rotations, but demonstrated an admirable defensive effort.

Flick will sleep happily with the gaping lead at the top the top of the table this evening, and there were individual efforts to be pleased with, not least Lamine Yamal’s absurd passing. Olmo might not have been decisive, but he was much improved, at the heart of many of Barcelona’s best sequences of play. Given the effort put into pushing for the winner, potential injuries to Araujo and Bernal, and the rotations Atletico had made, the German coach’s happiness may be tempered by the potential impact on their Champions League clash this Wednesday.